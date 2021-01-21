City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PF20-0334F

City of Tacoma

TACOMA VENUES & EVENTS

REQUEST FOR BIDS PF20-0334F

TACOMA DOME FENCING PROJECT

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782. Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

• Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be conducted on Tuesday January 26, 2021 at the Tacoma Dome 24hr security office 2727 East D street Tacoma WA. 98421. Attendance is voluntary.

Project Scope: The City of Tacoma (City), Tacoma Venues & Events (TVE), is seeking bids from qualified firms to construct a security fence around the perimeter of the Tacoma Dome complex. This ornamental fence will be a minimum of eight (8) feet tall, approximately 3,625 linear feet, and a mix of chain-link fence, decorative fence and fence with a minimum K rating for a 15,000 pound vehicle of K4. This fence shall include multiple remotely controlled motorized vehicle gates, non-motorized dual man gates, single man gates, and ornamental bollards with a minimum K Rating for a 15,000 pound vehicle of K4. Desired final installation to be completed no later than 2/28/21.

Estimate: $850,000

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of

the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Federal Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Tina Eide, Senior Buyer by email to teide@cityoftacoma.org

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-918104

January 21, 2021