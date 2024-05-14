City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS ES24-0056

City of Tacoma

ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES/SCIENCE AND

ENGINEERING DIVISION

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES24-0056F

FOSS SHORELINE RESTORATION OUTFALL 230A REPAIR

PROJECT

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, sendbid@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals. For in person submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by the timestamp located at the lobby security desk, as the official time of receipt. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

sendbid@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sentfor each submittal

In Person:

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North, Main Floor, Lobby Security Desk 3628 South 35th Street Tacoma, WA 98409 Monday – Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Bid Opening: Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00

a.m. Pacific Time. Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened Tuesday’s at 11:15 AM by a purchasing representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities

Administrative Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually Tuesday’s at 11:15 AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782. Submittals in response to an RFP, RFQ or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and

obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: The project Foss Shoreline Restoration Outfall 230A Repair Project will implement erosion maintenance and repair work to the slope cap off the Outfall 230A apron to include excavation, placement and disposal of required slope cap materials and underlying sediments, followed by placement of quarry spall filter, geotextile and heavy loose rip rap sized to prevent further erosion of the slope. A final layer of round streambed cobbles will be placed to fill the void spaces within the heavy loose riprap armoring for habitat enhancement. The extent of the slope cap repair area off the Outfall 230A apron is approximately 180 square feet and will occur primarily below 0 feet mean lower low water. All repair work will be completed during lowtide conditions but nearly all work will be conducted below the water line from a barge.

Estimate: $131,000

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave in accordance with

Washington State law.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to

nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed below in the Additional Information section.

Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Stan Rowden II, Senior Buyer by email to srowden@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-996122

May 14, 2024