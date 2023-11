City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS ES23-0244F

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services Department REQUEST FOR BIDS ES23-0244F

CTP Outfall Cathodic Protection Improvements

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, sendbid@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

sendbid@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

Bid Opening: Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened Tuesday’s at 11:15 AM by a purchasing representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities Administrative Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually Tuesday’s at 11:15 AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782. Submittals in response to an RFP, RFQ or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org. Solicitation Documents:

An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held at 10:00 AM Monday November 27th, 2023 in the second floor conference room of Building A (Sewer Transmission Building) at the City of Tacoma Central Wastewater Treatment Plant, 2201 E Portland Ave, Tacoma, WA 98421. Use Gate 1 to enter the facility. A potential bidder should RSVP to ddejarlais@cityoftacoma.org by November 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM The purpose of the pre-proposal meeting is to provide a technical project overview, review the City’s EIC and LEAP requirements, provide an opportunity for site and facility familiarization, and answer project questions. A tour of all work locations will follow the meeting. Interested Bidders are encouraged to attend, will be responsible for providing their own transportation on the tour, and will need to drive to multiple locations during the tour. Some of the tour locations are at Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) restricted sites. Interested Bidders will be required to have a current TWIC to participate in the complete tour.

Project Scope: This project generally consists of replacing existing cathodic protection equipment and groundbed anodes protecting the existing 60-inch prestressed concrete cylinder pipe (PCCP) that conveys treated wastewater effluent from the Central Wastewater Treatment Plant (CTP) to Commencement Bay. This includes replacing deep and semi-deep anode groundbed wells and replacing cathodic protection equipment. The work will take place a multiple locations throughout the Port of Tacoma area. Estimate: $530,000 plus applicable Sales Tax Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code and in accordance with State of Washington law. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed below in the Additional Information section.

Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award. Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Dawn DeJarlais, Senior Buyer by email to ddejarlais@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468

IDX-987691

November 21, 2023