City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS ES21-0668F

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES21-0668F Tacoma Landfill – Decommission GETS And Gas Probes (Rebid) Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, October 19, 2021 Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals. Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows: By Email: bids@cityoftacoma.org Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

By Carrier: If possible, please include a flash drive of your full submittal. City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities 3628 S 35th Street Tacoma, WA 98409

In Person: If possible, please include a flash drive of your full submittal. City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North Guard House (east side of main building 3628 S 35th Street Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail: If possible, please include a flash drive of your full submittal. City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities PO Box 11007 Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782. Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org. Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org. A. Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates. B. Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation. Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held at Commencement Bay Room #101, Center for Urban Waters, 326 East D Street, Tacoma, WA 98421 at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Project Scope: This Project Statement of Work (SOW) pertains to decommissioning of 31 landfill gas monitoring probes, 38 groundwater monitoring wells, 1 landfill gas extraction well (CA-18), and 14 groundwater extraction wells (collectively herein termed installations; 84 total) that were installed to support the final remedy and are no longer required for PCC monitoring activities. Decommissioning of the installations falls under the regulatory authority of Ecology, and associated standards are specified in WAC 173-160, Minimum Standards for Construction and Maintenance of Wells (Minimum Standards). However, because the City Landfill portion of the Site remains under EPA’s regulatory authority, and to be consistent with requirements of the CD, the City submitted a decommissioning work plan to EPA for approval under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) authority for permit equivalency. The intention of the work plan is to meet the requirements outlined in WAC 173-160. The SOW also includes rehabilitation and modification of groundwater extraction well W-02R, as well as decommissioning the Landfill’s Groundwater Extraction and Treatment System (GETS) and connecting the system’s existing influent line to the existing discharge piping to the storm sewer. The need to treat GETS influent ceased after 1998, and untreated GETS influent has been discharged at the GETS Outfall to Leach Creek since 2003. Estimate: $593,000.00 Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information, visit our Minimum Employment Standards Paid Sick Leave webpage. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785. Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award. Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Tina Eide, Senior Buyer by email to teide@cityoftacoma.org. Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline. Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

September 29, 2021