City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS ES21-0463F

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services Department

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES21-0463F

Composite Manhole Cover & Frame Assemblies

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By E-Mail:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB

Multiple e-mails may be sent for each submittal

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded, as soon as possible, on the day of submittal deadline. Preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurcashing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

* Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, Q&A’s and related updates.

* Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: The City of Tacoma, Environmental Services Department, Operations & Maintenance Division, is soliciting bids from qualified suppliers for the establishment of one or more contracts for the as-needed supply of composite manhole cover and frame assemblies for the sanitary and storm sewer systems.

Project Estimate: $182,250, sales tax not applicable, for an initial two-year term, with the option to renew for three additional one-year terms, for an estimated project total of $455,625.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Tad Carlson, Senior Buyer by emailing tcarlson@cityoftacoma.org

IDX-924181

April 9, 2021