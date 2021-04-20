City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS ES21-0048F

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES21-0048F

CTP SUPERNATANT PIPE REPLACEMENT

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, May 4th, 2021

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

By Carrier:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

In Person:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North

Guard House (east side of main building

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution serice provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held at the Central Treatment Plant, 2201 East Portland Ave, on April 26th, 2021 at 10:00AM to view the site and answer project questions. A potential bidder must RSVP to aanderson2@cityoftacoma.org as parking location may change. Parking is extremely limited. See the below map for entrance and parking location.

Project Scope: The Work generally consists of demolition of 260LF of partially abandoned Supernatant pipeline in a Digester Gallery; construction of 180LF of underground 14 diameter glass lined ductile iron pipe to convey Supernatant process flow in the yard at the Central Treatment Plant; including replacement of 6” Digester Gas and 8” Sludge Feed lines.

Estimate: $450,000 plus applicable sales tax

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information, visit our Minimum Employment Standards Paid Sick Leave webpage.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act

(ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Federal Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Tina Eide, Senior Buyer by email to teide@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468. IDX-925156

April 20, 2021