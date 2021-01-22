City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS ES21-0022F

City of Tacoma Environmental Services Department

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES21-0022F

Sand for TAGRO Operations (Rebid)

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, February 9, 2020

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Carrier:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division Tacoma Public Utilities

3628 S 35th Street Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division Tacoma Public Utilities

PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

In Person:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division Tacoma Public Utilities Admin Building North Guard House (East side of main building)

3628 S 35th Street Tacoma, WA 98409

By E-Mail:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB

Multiple e-mails may be sent for each submittal

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded, as soon as possible, on the day of submittal deadline. Preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurcashing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

* Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, Q&A’s and related updates.

* Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: The City of Tacoma, Environmental Services Department, is soliciting bids from qualified suppliers for the establishment of one or more contracts to fulfill the City’s needs for sand on an as- needed basis.

Project Estimate: $218,000.00, sales tax not applicable, for an initial two-year term, with the option to renew for three additional one-year terms, for an estimated project total of $545,000.00.

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information): The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Ryan Foster, Senior Buyer by emailing rfoster1@cityoftacoma.org

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-918172

January 22, 2021