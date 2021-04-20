City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS ES21-0002F

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services Department

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES21-0002F

SOUTH TACOMA PUMP STATION WET WELL STRUCTURAL

ASSESSMENT

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, May 4th, 2021

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

Bid Bonds: The original bid bond shall be sent to the Contracting Agency and

postmarked no later than the day of bid opening. Original bid bonds will be

delivered to:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division Tacoma Public Utilities

P.O. Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

By Carrier:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

In Person:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North

Guard House (east side of main building

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held at the South Tacoma Pump Station on April 26th, 2021 at 9:00AM to view the site and answer project questions. The site is located within the Tacoma Public Utilities facility, at 3628 S 35th St, Tacoma, WA 98409. A potential bidder must RSVP to mtorrey@cityoftacoma.org. See the below map for entrance location, travel route within the Tacoma Public Utility facility, and meeting location.

Project Scope: This work includes, but is not limited to, all associated work and appurtenances necessary, including labor, materials, equipment, and supervision required to bypass pumping the South Tacoma Pump Station, cleaning and inspecting the 48-inch diameter upstream and downstream pipe segments, cleaning the wastewater wet well, and collecting, testing, and patching concrete core samples from the wet well structure.

Estimate: $375,000

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information, visit our Minimum Employment Standards Paid Sick Leave webpage.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Federal Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Doreen Klaaskate, Senior Buyer by email to dklaaskate@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468. IDX-925153

