City of Tacoma-Request for Bids

City of Tacoma

Citywide

REQUEST FOR BIDS CT24-0267F Citywide On-Call Abatement Services

Ariba Discovery Post# 23175849 – CITYWIDE ON-CALL ABATEMENT SERVICES

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Submittals must be received in the Ariba event by 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Solicitation Documents: Registered users can view solicitation documents by clicking “Respond to Posting” on Ariba Discovery`s solicitation post here: [https://discovery.ariba.com/rfx/23175849].

Required Registration:

Suppliers must be registered with Ariba to view City of Tacoma solicitation documents. Documents are only viewable by fully registered and approved suppliers, prior to the above deadline. City of Tacoma Ariba Registration 1. Complete the City of Tacoma`s Supplier Profile Questionnaire through this link: http://cityoftacoma.supplier.ariba.com/register 2. City`s Supplier Enablement Lead must provide “Organization Approval” notice before solicitation access can be granted.

3. The questionnaire MUST be completed by Tuesday June 24th, 2025 to ensure access to the specification in time for submittal.

*If you are experiencing registration issues, please attend the pre-proposal meeting. See below for meeting information. Bid Opening: Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened Tuesday’s at 11:15 a.m. by a purchasing representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities Administrative Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually Tuesday’s at 11:15 a.m. Attend a Zoom meeting via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782, using meeting ID # 884 0268 0573, passcode # 070737.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A virtual pre-proposal meeting will be held at 2:30pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025 and can be accessed via the below invite.

Microsoft Teams Need help? Join the meeting now Meeting ID: 248 372 072 378 9 Passcode: Ep6E8YX2 Dial in by phone +1 253-666-4424,,424798051#

United States, Tacoma Find a local number Phone conference ID:

424 798 051# Project Scope: On-call asbestos and lead paint abatement services.

Estimate: $500,000 over the life of the contract.

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave in accordance with State of Washington law. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed below in the Additional Information section.

Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award. Additional Information: For assistance with access to specifications contact Hailey Erichsen, Senior Buyer by email to herichsen@tacoma.gov. Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

May 23, 2025