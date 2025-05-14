City of Tacoma-Request for Bids

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services

Department

REQUEST FOR BIDS

ES25-0090N

Picks Cove Pump Station Rehabilitation Project

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division by 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email server, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals. Include the specification number in the subject line of your email. Your submittal must be sent as an attachment, links to your electronic submittal will not be accepted. For in person submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by the timestamp located at the lobby security desk, as the official time of receipt. Include the specification number on the outside of the envelope. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive.

Submittal Delivery: Submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

sendbid@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum email size, including attachments: 35 MB.

Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal.

Note: Email may pass through multiple servers before arriving at its destination. Please allow sufficient time for email delivery of submittals. Timely electronic delivery is at the risk of the supplier.

In Person:

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North,

Main Floor, Lobby Security Desk

3628 South 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

Monday–Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

• Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related

updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Additionally, an electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.earc.

com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held at the Picks Cove Pump Station on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. The Picks Cove Pump Station is located within a secured facility, and the site will be opened for all bidders to view. All bidders are urged to attend this walk-through. The site is located at 402 E. 19th St. adjacent to the Thea Foss Waterway in Tacoma, WA.

Project Scope: The scope of work generally consists of but is not limited to the furnishing of all labor, materials, supervision, tools, and equipment necessary to clean, inspect, repair, and install a highperformance

coating on the pump station wet well. Work includes removal and replacement of discharge piping and appurtenances, pipe supports, pump discharge elbows, guide rails, fall protection sleeve, and the provision of temporary bypass pumping during construction.

Estimate: $243,000

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave in accordance with Washington State law.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed below in the Additional Information section.

Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Stan Rowden by email to SRowden@cityoftacoma.org

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-1013494

May 14, 2025