City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS

City of Tacoma

Generation / Plant Engineering

REQUEST FOR BIDS PG20-0140F Mayfield Project Water System Replacement and Road Realignment

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

By Carrier: City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities 3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

In Person:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North

Guard House (east side of main building) 3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org. * Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

* Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held via video/phone conference on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. PDT. Please join from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/491810965 or call in at 1-866-899-4679 Access Code 491 810 965.

Project Scope: Total replacement of the existing water distribution system. New supply piping will be installed between the existing ground-well and water storage tanks. New distribution piping throughout the Mayfield Hydro Project primarily in existing road-beds connect to existing service pipes (i.e. 1-inch to 2-inch service lines that supply each building). While trenches are open for water pipe installation; conduits, communication vaults and electrical hand-holes will be installed to upgrade the infrastructure around the Mayfield Hydro Project. Six (6) fire hydrants will be installed throughout the Mayfield Hydro Project to bring it up to compliance with local fire regulations.

Scope of work will also include the realigning of approximately seven hundred (700) feet of roadway to the West by cutting into the rock slope in order to move the road away from the step downslope where it continues to settle and slough. The goal is to cut into rock surface and slope it back to obtain a solid base for the roadway and competent sloped wall on the inboard side.

Estimate: $1,600,000 – $1,800,000

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Samol Hefley, Senior Buyer by email to shefley@cityoftacoma.org Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-899116

May 21, 2020