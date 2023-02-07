City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services Department/ Science & Engineering Division

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES23-0014F

2023A Wastewater & Stormwater On-Call Open-Cut Sewer Repair- REBID

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

Bid Opening: Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened Tuesday’s at 11AM by a purchasing representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities Administrative Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually Tuesday’s at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782. Submittals in response to an RFP, RFQ or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website. Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held via zoom conference call at 9 AM, PT, Monday, February 13, 2023 to answer questions regarding the Equity in Contracting (EIC) Program and Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program (LEAP) requirements included in the contract. Prospective bidders are urged to attend.

Project Scope: This Contract shall generally consist of performing repairs to storm and wastewater sewer mains, manholes, and side sewer connections on an urgent, on-call basis for sites not yet determined. Sites may include work within difficult to reach areas such as narrow alleys, natural gulches, and on private property.

Estimate: The total payment to be paid by the City may not exceed $600,000.00, plus any applicable taxes. The Contractor is not guaranteed this amount. Actual compensation will depend upon the actual services provided during the life of the Contract. Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information, visit our Minimum Employment Standards Paid Sick Leave webpage.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Dawn DeJarlais, Senior Buyer by email to ddejarlais@cityoftacoma.org Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

