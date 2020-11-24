City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services Department/ Science and Engineering Division

REQUEST FOR BIDS, ES20-0054F

2020 WASTEWATER CIPP SEWER REHABILITATION PROJECT IN VARIOUS TACOMA LOCATIONS

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

By Carrier:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

In Person:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North, Guard House (east side of main building

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities

PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a pre-proposal meeting will be held via conference call at 10:00 AM PST, Monday November 30, 2020. The phone number is 1-888-850-4523 and the conference code is 544766 to answer questions regarding the Equity in Contracting (EIC) Program and Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program (LEAP) requirements included in the contract. Prospective bidders are urged to call in.

Project Scope: This Contract shall generally consist of rehabilitating approximately 15,640 linear feet of 8-inch to 18-inch diameter wastewater sewer pipes utilizing cured-in-place pipe technology. This Work shall also include cleaning sewer pipes, disposing of waste materials, and performing CCTV inspections of the sewer pipes.

Estimate: $875,000 to $925,000

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of

the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Federal Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Doreen Klaaskate, Senior Buyer by email to dklaaskate@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-914231

November 24, December 1, 2020