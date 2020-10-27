City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS

City of Tacoma

Public Works Engineering

REQUEST FOR BIDS PW20-0228F

RAIL CROSSING IMPROVEMENTS – 6TH AVE & S 19TH ST

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

Submittal Opening: Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

This public bid opening will be held via webinar only. Registration is required to attend. Register in

advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__BN2kJQCRRm8p1S2aP7x0A

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: This Contract provides for the improvement of the 6th Avenue/Titlow Beach and S. 19th Street/Seashore Drive rail crossings, including but not limited to, asphalt paving, curb ramps, driveways, sidewalks, striping, fencing, BNSF coordination and railroad flagging, traffic control, landscaping and installation of signage and other work, all in accordance with the attached Contract Plans, Special Provisions and the Standard Specifications.

Estimate: $351,700

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act

(ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Federal Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Tina Eide, Senior Buyer by email to TEide@cityoftacoma.org

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies

procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-911821

October 27, November 3, 2020