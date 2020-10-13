City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS

City of Tacoma

Public Works Engineering

REQUEST FOR BIDS PW20-0261F

S 19th St Signal & Crosswalk Improvements at Yakima Ave and Tacoma Ave

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

Submittal Opening: Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

This public bid opening will be held via webinar only. Registration is required to attend.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OqyhFVuJRzWxjKhL6UnMvg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: Improve traffic signal phasing and the visibility of pedestrian crosswalks at S 19th St / Yakima Ave and S 19th St / Tacoma Ave intersections. Add high-visibility crosswalk markings. Add protected left turn signal phasing, including associated supporting hardware and conduit.

Estimate: $444,000.00

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

The following is applicable to Federal Aid Projects: The City of Tacoma in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR, part 26, will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Tina Eide, Senior Buyer by email to TEide@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-911023

October 13, 20, 2020