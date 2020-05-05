City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services/Science & Engineering Division

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES20-0053F

2020 STORMWATER CIPP REHABILITATION PROJECT IN VARIOUS

TACOMA LOCATIONS

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Carrier:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

In Person:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North

Guard House (east side of main building

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a pre-proposal meeting will be held via conference call at 10:00 AM PST, Monday May 11, 2020. The phone number is 1-888-850-4523 and the conference code is 544766. Prospective Bidders are encouraged to call in.

Project Scope: This Contract shall generally consist of rehabilitating approximately 9,773 linear feet of 10-inch to 30-inch diameter stormwater sewer pipes utilizing cured-in-place pipe technology. This Work shall also include cleaning sewer pipes, disposing of waste materials, and performing CCTV inspections of the sewer pipes.

Estimate: $1.2M to $1.4M

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Samol Hefley, Senior Buyer by email to shefley@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

May 5, 2020