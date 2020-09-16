City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS

City of Tacoma

Tacoma Public Utilities – Environmental Services

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES20-0234F

Sand for TAGRO Operations

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Carrier:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities 3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

In Person:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North

Guard House (east side of main building) 3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal.

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org. * Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

* Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: The City of Tacoma (City), Environmental Services Department, is soliciting bids from qualified

vendors for the establishment of one or more contracts to fulfill the City’s needs for sand on an as-needed

basis.

Estimate: The estimated annual usage is $109,000, the estimate usage for the five year contract is $545,000.

This is an estimated quantity only and does not guarantee a specific volume or dollar amount.

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Ryan Foster, Senior Buyer by email to RFoster1@cityoftacoma.org Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

September 16, 2020