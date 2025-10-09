City of Tacoma-Request for Bids

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services Science & Engineering

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES25-0203N

Solid Waste Management Conference Room Partition Upgrade

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division by 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email server, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals. Include the specification number in the subject line of your email. Your submittal must be sent as an attachment, links to your electronic submittal will not be accepted. For in person submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by the timestamp located at the lobby security desk, as the official time of receipt. Include the specification number on the outside of the envelope. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive.

Any prospective Bidder desiring an explanation or interpretation of the Bid documents, shall request the explanation or interpretation in writing by close of business 6 business days preceding the bid opening to allow a written reply to reach all prospective Bidders before the submission of their Bids.

Submittal Delivery: Submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

sendbid@tacoma.gov

Maximum email size, including attachments: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal.

Note: Email may pass through multiple servers before arriving at its destination. Please allow sufficient time for email delivery of submittals. Timely electronic delivery is at the risk of the supplier.

In Person:

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North, Main Floor, Lobby Security Desk

3628 South 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

Monday–Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

• Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: This project will replace the aging operable acoustic partition which divides the conference room on the 2nd floor of the Solid Waste Management Admin Building with a new partition. The work will require removal of the existing system, preparation of the space, procurement and installation of the new electronic partition, and restoration (e.g. drywall, painting, trim, etc) to bring the final space up to architectural standards.

Estimate: $140,000

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave in accordance with Washington State law.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed below in the Additional Information section.

Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Anela Olson by email to aolson1@tacoma.gov.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-1020922

October 9, 2025