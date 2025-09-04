City of Tacoma

REQUEST FOR BIDS

CITY-WIDE SERVICES:

FLOORING MATERIALS, INSTALLATION & MAINTENANCE

Ariba Discovery Post# 23406866 – CT25-0116F

Flooring Supply, Installation and Removal, and Cleaning Services

Solicitation Documents: Registered users can view solicitation documents by clicking “Respond to Posting” on Ariba Discovery`s solicitation post here: https://discovery.ariba.com/rfx/23406866. Submittal Delivery: Submittals will be received and time stamped using the City’s E-Procurement system SAP Ariba. Submittal Opening: Virtual meetings are held every Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782. Sealed submittals will be opened by a Purchasing representative and read aloud. Submittals in response to an RFP or RFQ are recorded as received but are not typically opened and read aloud. After 1:00 p.m. the day of bid opening, the names of vendors submitting proposals will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Required Registration:

Suppliers must be registered with Ariba in order to view City of Tacoma solicitation documents. Documents are only viewable by fully registered and approved suppliers, prior to the above deadline.

Existing City of Tacoma Ariba Users

1. Click the link in this post to Respond to the Bid

2. The solicitation should be available through your City of Tacoma Ariba profile.

First Time Ariba Users

1. Complete the City of Tacoma`s Supplier Profile Questionnaire through this link: http://cityoftacoma.supplier.ariba.com/register

2. City`s Supplier Enablement Lead must provide “Organization Approval” notice before solicitation access can be granted.

3. Once the organization has been approved, the specification will be available through the City of Tacoma Ariba profile via the above steps for Existing City of Tacoma Ariba Users.

Access Assistance: For assistance accessing the specification, contact Brandon Snow, Senior Buyer by email to bsnow@tacoma.gov.

Project Scope: The City of Tacoma is soliciting bids to establish one or more contracts with qualified vendors to fulfill the City’s needs for flooring materials, installation, and maintenance services. Contract(s) will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder(s) based on price, product quality, and availability.

Project Estimate: $500,000

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 272 049 164 593 7

Passcode: Ae3Cs79T

Dial in by phone

+1 253-666-4424,

177634433#, United States, Tacoma , Phone conference ID: 177 634 433#

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave in accordance with Washington State law.

Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Brandon Snow by email to bsnow@tacoma.gov.

IDX-1019233

September 4, 2025