City of Tacoma-remote access public hearing

City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

June 17, 2021

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate a portion of North Narrows Drive at North 26th Street, for future residential development. (Paul and Deidra Miller; File No. 124.1416) Due to the ongoing and unprecedented COVID-19 emergency, a remote access public hearing will take place to ensure the public’s health and safety. Information on how to participate will be updated as it becomes available and can be accessed at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer/ or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Troy Stevens, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5535.

Resolution No. 40797, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for June 15, 2021, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

June 18, 2021