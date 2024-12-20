CITY OF TACOMA REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETINGS 2025

Bicycle and Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; No meetings in May and December.

Contact: Liz Kaster 253-363-1135

Bid Opening*

3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-M1

Every Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.

Contact: Lisa Yost 253-502-8468

Board of Building Appeals

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 335

(As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)

Contact: Thai Quyen 253-591-5465

Board of Building Appeals – Public Hearing

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers

(As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)

Contact: Thai Quyen 253-591-5465

Board of Ethics

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 220-A

Second Wednesdays in January, April, July, and October at 4:30 p.m.

Contact: Nicole Emery 253-591-5505

Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

First Mondays in February, May, August, and November at 6:00 p.m.

Contact: Monica Rutledge 253-433-4393

City Council Study Session

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers

Every Tuesday at Noon.

Contact: Rosheida Myers 253-591-5134

City Council Meeting

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers

Every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

Contact: Nicole Emery 253-591-5505

City Events and Recognitions Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Third Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m.

Contact: Ashley Young 253-573-2523

Civil Service Board Meeting and Study Session

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers

First Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.

Contact: Wendy Hobson 253-591-2059

Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

Contact: Vicky McLaurin HRCandCIRA@cityoftacoma.org

Community Vitality and Safety Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second and fourth Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.

Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505

Community’s Police Advisory Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 220-A

Second Mondays at 6:00 p.m.

Contact: Ted Richardson

trichardson@cityoftacoma.org Deferred Compensation Administrative Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Fourth Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. in February, May, and August; First Thursday in December. Contact: Cindy Farmer 253-573-2345

Economic Development Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second, Fourth, and Fifth Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.

Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505

Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Third Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. in February, May, August, and November

Contact: Kacee Woods 253-591-5075

Fire Pension/Disability Board

3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-Ground Floor, Retirement Conf. Rm.

First Thursdays at 10:00 a.m., except in January will be second Thursday.

Contact: Cheri Campbell 253-502-8700

Government Performance and Finance Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

First and third Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.

Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505

Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors

1500 Commerce St., Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Ctr., Board Rm. South

Third Thursdays in January, April, July, and October at 8:30 a.m.

Contact: Donlisa Scott 253-573-2557

Hearing Examiner’s Hearing**

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Contact: Louisa Legg 253-591-5195

Visit www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer

Human Rights Commission Study Session

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Second Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Contact: Vicky McLaurin HRCandCIRA@cityoftacoma.org

Human Rights Commission

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Second Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Contact: Vicky McLaurin

HRCandCIRA@cityoftacoma.org

Human Services Commission

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 138

Second Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m.

Contact: Vicky McLaurin hsc-ncs-comms@cityoftacoma.org

Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second and fourth Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.

Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505

Joint Municipal Action Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m.

Contact: Chrisy Vindivich 253-591-5141

Joint Municipal Action Committee Quarterly Meeting

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m. in February, May, August, and November

Contact: Chrisy Vindivich 253-591-5141

Land Use Public Meetings***

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers

Second and fourth Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.

Contact: Shirly Schultz 253-345-0879

Landmarks Preservation Commission

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Second and fourth Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Second Wednesdays only in November and December.

Contact: Reuben McKnight 253-591-5220

Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program Advisory Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. in January, April, July, and October

Contact: Deborah Trevorrow 253-591-5590

Local Improvement District Hearings**

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers

Second and fourth Mondays at 5:00 p.m.

Contact: Louisa Legg 253-591-5195

Visit www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer Police Pension/Disability Board

3628 S 35th St, Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-Ground Floor, Retirement Conf. Rm.

First Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m.

Contact: Cheri Campbell 253-502-8700

Public Utility Board Study Session

3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Conf. Rm. LT1

Second and fourth Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m.; Third Wednesday only in November; Second Wednesday only in December.

Contact: Charleen Jacobs 253-502-8201

Public Utility Board Meeting

3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Auditorium

Second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.; Third Wednesday only in November; Second Wednesday only in December.

Contact: Charleen Jacobs 253-502-8201

Sustainable Tacoma Commission/Climate and Sustainability Commission

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Third Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.

Contact: LaKecia Farmer 253-625-4318

Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Second Thursdays at 4:00 p.m.

Contact: Lucas Smiraldo 253-591-5048

Tacoma Arts Commission

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second Mondays at 5:00 p.m.

Contact: Naomi Strom-Avila 253-591-5191

Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second and fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m.; First and third Thursdays in November and December.

Contact: Ronda VanderMeer 253-591-5230

Tacoma Creates Advisory Board

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

First Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

Special Meeting dates: Monday, May 19, in Conf. Rm. 248; Monday, August 25, in Conf. Rm. 220-A; and Wednesday, September 3, in Conf. Rm. 248. No meetings Monday, July 7, and Monday, September 1. Contact: Lisa Jaret 253-591-5161

Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board

3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Conf. Rm. LT1, 3rd Floor.

Second Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. Quarterly Meetings are held in February, May, August, November at 10:00 a.m.

Contact: Adora Peters 253-502-8612 Tacoma Permit Advisory Group

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Third Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m.

Contact: Megan Norman 253-325-3948

Tacoma Planning Commission

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers

First and third Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m.

Contact: Stephen Atkinson 253-905-4146

Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees

Held at various branches.

Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Spring Retreat Friday, May 16; Second Wednesdays in June and December.

Visit: https://tacomalibrary.org/board-of-trustees/

Contact: 253-280-2881

Transportation Commission 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Contact: Carrie Wilhelme 253-591-5560

Unfit Building Hearings****

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers Third Wednesdays at various times. Contact: Planning Department Services Code Compliance 253-591-5049

Urban Design Board

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Third Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Contact: Stephen Antupit 253-381-5195

* Bid Opening will be held on an as-needed basis. Contact the Finance Procurement and Payables Office at 253-502-8468 or www.tacomapurchasing.org to confirm whether Bid Opening will be held.

** Hearing Examiner’s Hearings and Local Improvement District Meetings meet on an as-needed basis. Contact the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 to confirm whether a meeting will be held. Hearings may be held at various times throughout the day.

*** Land Use Public Meetings meet on an as-needed basis. Contact Division Manager Shirley Schultz at

253-345-0879 to confirm whether a meeting will be held this week.

**** Unfit Building Hearings occur on an as-needed basis. Contact Planning Department Services Code Compliance 253-591-5049 to confirm if a hearing is going to be held. Hearings may be held at various times throughout the day.

Note: Some meetings may be held in a hybrid format that includes a remote option. IDX-1006926

December 20, 2024