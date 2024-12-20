CITY OF TACOMA REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETINGS 2025
Bicycle and Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; No meetings in May and December.
Contact: Liz Kaster 253-363-1135
Bid Opening*
3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-M1
Every Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.
Contact: Lisa Yost 253-502-8468
Board of Building Appeals
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 335
(As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)
Contact: Thai Quyen 253-591-5465
Board of Building Appeals – Public Hearing
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
(As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)
Contact: Thai Quyen 253-591-5465
Board of Ethics
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 220-A
Second Wednesdays in January, April, July, and October at 4:30 p.m.
Contact: Nicole Emery 253-591-5505
Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
First Mondays in February, May, August, and November at 6:00 p.m.
Contact: Monica Rutledge 253-433-4393
City Council Study Session
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
Every Tuesday at Noon.
Contact: Rosheida Myers 253-591-5134
City Council Meeting
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
Every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.
Contact: Nicole Emery 253-591-5505
City Events and Recognitions Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Third Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m.
Contact: Ashley Young 253-573-2523
Civil Service Board Meeting and Study Session
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
First Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.
Contact: Wendy Hobson 253-591-2059
Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.
Contact: Vicky McLaurin HRCandCIRA@cityoftacoma.org
Community Vitality and Safety Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second and fourth Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.
Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505
Community’s Police Advisory Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 220-A
Second Mondays at 6:00 p.m.
Contact: Ted Richardson
trichardson@cityoftacoma.org Deferred Compensation Administrative Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Fourth Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. in February, May, and August; First Thursday in December. Contact: Cindy Farmer 253-573-2345
Economic Development Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second, Fourth, and Fifth Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505
Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Third Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. in February, May, August, and November
Contact: Kacee Woods 253-591-5075
Fire Pension/Disability Board
3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-Ground Floor, Retirement Conf. Rm.
First Thursdays at 10:00 a.m., except in January will be second Thursday.
Contact: Cheri Campbell 253-502-8700
Government Performance and Finance Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
First and third Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505
Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors
1500 Commerce St., Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Ctr., Board Rm. South
Third Thursdays in January, April, July, and October at 8:30 a.m.
Contact: Donlisa Scott 253-573-2557
Hearing Examiner’s Hearing**
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Contact: Louisa Legg 253-591-5195
Visit www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer
Human Rights Commission Study Session
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Second Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Contact: Vicky McLaurin HRCandCIRA@cityoftacoma.org
Human Rights Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Second Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Contact: Vicky McLaurin
HRCandCIRA@cityoftacoma.org
Human Services Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 138
Second Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m.
Contact: Vicky McLaurin hsc-ncs-comms@cityoftacoma.org
Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second and fourth Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.
Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505
Joint Municipal Action Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m.
Contact: Chrisy Vindivich 253-591-5141
Joint Municipal Action Committee Quarterly Meeting
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m. in February, May, August, and November
Contact: Chrisy Vindivich 253-591-5141
Land Use Public Meetings***
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
Second and fourth Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.
Contact: Shirly Schultz 253-345-0879
Landmarks Preservation Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Second and fourth Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Second Wednesdays only in November and December.
Contact: Reuben McKnight 253-591-5220
Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program Advisory Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. in January, April, July, and October
Contact: Deborah Trevorrow 253-591-5590
Local Improvement District Hearings**
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
Second and fourth Mondays at 5:00 p.m.
Contact: Louisa Legg 253-591-5195
Visit www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer Police Pension/Disability Board
3628 S 35th St, Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-Ground Floor, Retirement Conf. Rm.
First Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m.
Contact: Cheri Campbell 253-502-8700
Public Utility Board Study Session
3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Conf. Rm. LT1
Second and fourth Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m.; Third Wednesday only in November; Second Wednesday only in December.
Contact: Charleen Jacobs 253-502-8201
Public Utility Board Meeting
3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Auditorium
Second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.; Third Wednesday only in November; Second Wednesday only in December.
Contact: Charleen Jacobs 253-502-8201
Sustainable Tacoma Commission/Climate and Sustainability Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Third Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.
Contact: LaKecia Farmer 253-625-4318
Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Second Thursdays at 4:00 p.m.
Contact: Lucas Smiraldo 253-591-5048
Tacoma Arts Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second Mondays at 5:00 p.m.
Contact: Naomi Strom-Avila 253-591-5191
Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second and fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m.; First and third Thursdays in November and December.
Contact: Ronda VanderMeer 253-591-5230
Tacoma Creates Advisory Board
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
First Mondays at 5:30 p.m.
Special Meeting dates: Monday, May 19, in Conf. Rm. 248; Monday, August 25, in Conf. Rm. 220-A; and Wednesday, September 3, in Conf. Rm. 248. No meetings Monday, July 7, and Monday, September 1. Contact: Lisa Jaret 253-591-5161
Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board
3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Conf. Rm. LT1, 3rd Floor.
Second Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. Quarterly Meetings are held in February, May, August, November at 10:00 a.m.
Contact: Adora Peters 253-502-8612 Tacoma Permit Advisory Group
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Third Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m.
Contact: Megan Norman 253-325-3948
Tacoma Planning Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
First and third Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m.
Contact: Stephen Atkinson 253-905-4146
Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees
Held at various branches.
Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Spring Retreat Friday, May 16; Second Wednesdays in June and December.
Visit: https://tacomalibrary.org/board-of-trustees/
Contact: 253-280-2881
Transportation Commission 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.
Contact: Carrie Wilhelme 253-591-5560
Unfit Building Hearings****
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers Third Wednesdays at various times. Contact: Planning Department Services Code Compliance 253-591-5049
Urban Design Board
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Third Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.
Contact: Stephen Antupit 253-381-5195
* Bid Opening will be held on an as-needed basis. Contact the Finance Procurement and Payables Office at 253-502-8468 or www.tacomapurchasing.org to confirm whether Bid Opening will be held.
** Hearing Examiner’s Hearings and Local Improvement District Meetings meet on an as-needed basis. Contact the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 to confirm whether a meeting will be held. Hearings may be held at various times throughout the day.
*** Land Use Public Meetings meet on an as-needed basis. Contact Division Manager Shirley Schultz at
253-345-0879 to confirm whether a meeting will be held this week.
**** Unfit Building Hearings occur on an as-needed basis. Contact Planning Department Services Code Compliance 253-591-5049 to confirm if a hearing is going to be held. Hearings may be held at various times throughout the day.
Note: Some meetings may be held in a hybrid format that includes a remote option. IDX-1006926
December 20, 2024