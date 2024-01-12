City of Tacoma Public Works

Streets Initiative Package #15

City of Tacoma, Basel Kitmitto, 747 Market St Rm 522 Tacoma, WA 98402-3701, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Streets Initiative Package #15, is located at This project is located in Tacoma within the public ROW generally along and between the following: Along E34th St between E. McKinley Ave. and E. L St.; Along E. McKinley Rd. between E. K St. and Valley View Terrace; along Valley View Terrace between E. McKinley Rd. and E. L St.; Along E. L St. between E. 28th St. and E. 30th St.; Along E. N St. between E. 35th St. and E. Morton St. in Tacoma in Pierce county. This project involves 4.2 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Utilities construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Puyallup River/Puget Sound. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-990006

January 12, 19, 2024