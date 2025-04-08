City of Tacoma-Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

SI #27 & E Roosevelt Avenue

Improvements

NOI Application

City of Tacoma – Public Works, Charla Kinlow, 747 Market St Tacoma, WA 98402-3701, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, SI #27 & E Roosevelt Avenue Improvements, is located at E Roosevelt Avenue between E Fairbanks Street and E 38th Street; 430 linear feet of E George Street; 761 linear feet of E 38th Street between E T Street and E Roosevelt Ave; and 760 linear feet of East R Street and E Sherman Street in Tacoma in Pierce county.

This project involves 2.75 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Puyallup River.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1011611

April 8, 15, 2025