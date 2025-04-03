CITY OF TACOMA-PUBLIC MEETING

April 2, 2025

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public meeting regarding the annexation from parcels of properties located at 8717 McKinley Avenue East, 8615 McKinley Avenue East, and 8801 McKinley Avenue East, in unincorporated Pierce County. The hearing will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held at the Tacoma Municipal Building, in the Council Chambers, located at 747 Market Street. To attend remotely dial 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. The meeting will also be available live on TV Tacoma and Facebook.

Resolution No. 41652, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for April 1, 2025, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office.

For more information on the annexation please contact Wesley Rhodes, Senior Planner, at 253-208-0083.

Nicole Emery City Clerk

Summary

The annexation includes a 2.25-acre parcel at 8615 McKinley Ave E, 4.4-acres across two parcels at 8717 McKinley Ave E, and a 0.36-acre parcel at 8801 McKinley Ave E. All the properties are in unincorporated Pierce County, near the southwest corner of the City, adjacent to Council District 5. On February 21, 2025, the property owners filed a Notice of Intention to Commence Annexation Proceedings. The applicants indicate they are seeking annexation to gain access to the City’s sewer system and to facilitate residential development on the two parcels located at 8717 McKinley Ave E.

The City Council, during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting, will conduct a public meeting regarding the request on April 15, 2025. During the public meeting, the City Council will accept testimony from the applicants as well as any community members wishing to provide comment on the proposed annexation. At the conclusion of the public meeting, the City Council will determine whether the City shall accept, reject, or geographically modify the proposed annexation application. Accepting the application, with or without modifications, does not commit the City Council to ultimately annexing the territory; it merely allows the proposal to move forward procedurally. If moved forward, the annexation proposal would go through a review process that can take several years.

For more information, please contact Wesley Rhodes, Senior Planner, at(253) 208-0083 or wrhodes@cityortacoma.org. IDX-1011553

April 3, 2025