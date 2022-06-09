LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Public Hearing Notice

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Ark Project LLC c/o Contour Engineering

Proposal: Subdivision, Environmental Review and Critical Areas Verification Permit on 4.25 acres for 31 single-family residential lots and associated road access and utilities.

Location: 1628 S 80th Street

File No. LU22-0024Preliminary Plat – Patterson Estates

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, is giving notice of a Public Hearing for the above proposal on July 14, 2022 at 1:30 pm with a Virtual Zoom meeting at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87241384833?pwd=U0I4SzFiQVk0c3k0LzRZSTVFTy9UZz09 Meeting ID: 872 4138 4833 Passcode: Hearing

One tap mobile: +12532158782,,87241384833#,,,,*2715949# US (Tacoma)

Dial by location (Tacoma): +1 253-215-8782 US (Tacoma)

The City has preliminarily determined adverse environmental impacts are unlikely and anticipates issuing a Determination of Non-significance using the optional DNS process (WAC 197-11-355). This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal, which may include mitigation whether or not an EIS is prepared.

You may testify via Zoom at the public hearing or you may submit comments in writing prior to the public hearing to the staff contact listed below. A complete copy of the final decision will be mailed to those parties who request a copy or to those who have commented on the project. Appeal provisions will be included with both the summary and the complete copy of the final decision.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

Staff Contact: John Harrington, Planning and Development Services, 747 Market St, Rm 345, Tacoma WA 98402; jharring@cityoftacoma.org.

Issue/Publication Date: June 9, 2022.

IDX-956310