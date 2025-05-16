City of Tacoma-Public Hearing

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the periodic update of the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan, including the Transportation and Mobility Plan and minor code amendments, as recommended by the Planning Commission; and perimeter fence code amendment as recommended by the City Council.

For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format. To attend in person, the meeting will be held at the Tacoma Municipal Building in the Council Chambers, located at 747 Market Street, on the first floor. To attend remotely, join through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126 or dial 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available to watch live on TV Tacoma.

Oral comments will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@tacoma.gov or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, June 2, 2025. Written comments will be compiled, sent to the City Council, and posted online.

Amended Resolution No. 41679, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@tacoma.gov or 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Maryam Moeinian, Senior Planner, mmoeinian@tacoma.gov, or Stephen Atkinson, Principal Planner, satkinson@tacoma.gov.

Nicole Emery City Clerk

City of Tacoma

Planning and Development Services

SUBJECT OF PUBLIC HEARING The subject of the public hearing is to receive input and feedback on the update of the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan. What is a Comprehensive Plan? A comprehensive plan is a tool that helps cities proactively respond to growth and change. It is a long-range plan that looks ahead 25 years to anticipate the needs of current and future residents, business owners, workers, and visitors of a city. The plan is organized into sections that cover a range of issues, including housing, land use, transportation, utilities, parks, economic development, and more. How is it used? Comprehensive plans guide city decisions on how we use land and water, improve city streets, create options for transportation, build housing, and take care of public facilities and services such as parks, libraries, and utilities. City staff use the Comprehensive Plan to direct and coordinate actions, policies, and programs that serve community members to improve everyone’s quality of life. Project Summary and Background Tacoma’s Comprehensive Plan, One Tacoma, is the City’s official statement about the vision for future growth and development. It identifies goals, policies, and strategies for maintaining the health, welfare, and quality of life of Tacoma’s residents and is made up of individual elements, which address important issues such as urban form, design and development, environment and watershed health, parks and recreation, housing, economic development, and transportation and infrastructure. The City of Tacoma amends its Comprehensive Plan on an annual basis as permitted by state law. In addition to these regular amendments, the Growth Management Act (GMA) requires counties and cities to periodically conduct a thorough review of their plans and regulations to bring them in line with any relevant changes in the GMA, and to accommodate updated growth targets. RCW 36.70A.130 establishes the review procedures and schedule for Comprehensive Plan amendments and periodic review. Tacoma last completed such a “periodic update” in 2015 and is mandated to undertake and complete another “periodic update”. Additionally, the City of Tacoma is the designated “Metropolitan City” for Pierce County and is allocated, through Vision 2050 and the Countywide Planning Policies, to accommodate a significant share of the region’s population and employment growth. The Puget Sound Regional Council evaluates and certifies local comprehensive plans for consistency with the multi-county planning policies and this update will include a review to ensure consistency with the goals and policies of Vision 2050. Additional information For additional information, visit Tacoma’s One Tacoma: Comprehensive Plan | City of Tacoma Contacts

Maryam Moeinian, Senior Planner, mmoeinian@tacoma.gov, 253-532-1446 Stephen Atkinson, Principal Planner, satkinson@tacoma.gov, 253-905-4146 747 Market Street, Room 345, Tacoma, Washington 98402

(253) 591-5030

May 16, 2025