City of Tacoma-Public Hearing

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the consideration for extending an existing moratorium on the nomination and designation of new Historic Special Review and Conservation Districts. The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or throughZoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available live on TV Tacoma and Facebook. Oral comments will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, February 10, 2025. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 41602, which will set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for January 28, 2025, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Reuben McKnight, Historic Preservation Officer, at 253-591-5220, or rmcknigh@cityoftacoma.org.

Nicole Emery City Clerk

City of Tacoma

Planning and Development Services

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

February 11, 2025

SUBJECT OF THE PUBLIC HEARING

The subject of the public hearing is a potential 6-month extension of an existing moratorium on the consideration and creation of new local historic district special review overlay zones (“local historic districts”), which was established on April 23, 2024 and is set to expire on May 5, 2025. If extended, the new expiration date would be October 5, 2025.

What is a moratorium? A moratorium is a temporary pause on permits for specific uses or land use actions that would otherwise be allowed within Tacoma’s city limits.

Why is there consideration of the moratorium extension? The City Council first adopted on April 23, 2024, and set to expire on May 5, 2025. If extended, the moratorium would remain in effect until October 5, 2025. During that time, the City would not consider new local historic districts. Once the moratorium expires, consideration of new historic districts will resume.

Where does the moratorium apply? The existing moratorium applies citywide.

What uses would be affected? The existing moratorium temporarily prohibits the establishment of new local historic districts in Tacoma. It does not affect existing local historic districts, nor does it prevent the creation of new National Register Historic Districts, a process that is administered by the State of Washington. The designation of individual Tacoma City Landmarks to the Tacoma Register of Historic Places is not affected by this proposal.

How would the moratorium extension apply to existing uses? The existing moratorium does not affect existing local historic districts. How long would the moratorium extension be in effect? The existing moratorium will expire on May 5, 2025. This proposal would extend the moratorium for six months.

How would the moratorium be resolved? The City of Tacoma has initiated a review of the policies and regulations concerning the review and creation of local historic districts within the scope of the 2024-25 Comprehensive Plan Annual Amendment and Regulatory Code Update.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For additional background on the proposal, visit www.cityoftacoma.org/historicmoratorium

CONTACTS

Reuben McKnight, Historic Preservation Officer, 253-591-5220, rmcknigh@cityoftacoma.org

January 31, 2025