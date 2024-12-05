City of Tacoma-Public Hearing

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the declaration of surplus and sale of approximately 113 acres of Tacoma Water property, located in the Frederickson vicinity of unincorporated Pierce County, to the Tacoma Sportsmen’s Club Conservation Land Foundation, for the amount of $3,490,000.

For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available live on TV Tacoma and Facebook.

Oral comments will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at

733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, December 16, 2024. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 41562, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for December 3, 2024, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office. For more information, please contact Greg Muller, Senior Real Property Officer, at 253-337-3164 or gmuller@cityoftacoma.org.

Nicole Emery City Clerk

Notice of Public Hearing

Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at approximately 5:15 PM

Proposed sale of approximately 113 acres of land in the Frederickson vicinity of unincorporated Pierce County, Washington. A public hearing has been scheduled regarding a proposed sale to the Tacoma Sportsmen’s Club Conservation Land Foundation of property owned by the City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Water Division (dba Tacoma Water) in the amount of $3,490,000. This property, identified as Pierce County Assessor tax parcel numbers 0419303000 and 0419304000, has been declared surplus to the needs of the City of Tacoma/Tacoma Water and is no longer required for operational purposes. For additional information, please contact Greg Muller, Senior Real Property Officer, via phone at

(253) 337-3164 or via e-mail at gmuller@cityoftacoma.org.

Tacoma Water Surplus Property

December 5, 2024