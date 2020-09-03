City of Tacoma-Ord’s passed

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 1, 2020, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28687 An ordinance adopting the Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amended for the years 2020 and 2021-2026.

Ordinance No. 28688 An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 23295, relating to the Department of Public Utilities Fleet Services Fund, to transfer operating division fleet assets to the divisions for funding flexibility while maintaining the purchasing and maintenance responsibilities within Tacoma Public Utilities Fleet Services.

Ordinance No. 28689 An ordinance amending Title 12 of the Municipal Code, relating to Utilities, by amending various chapters, to support the implementation of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Project.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-907809

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, September 3, 2020.