City of Tacoma-ORDS 29088 & 29089

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, December 16, 2025, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 29088 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.09 of the Municipal Code, relating to Solid Waste, Recycling, and Hazardous Waste, by amending various sections to allow for the collection and safe disposal of hazardous materials from specific commercial customers and residents, effective January 1, 2026.

Ordinance No. 29089 An ordinance amending Title 1 of the Municipal Code, relating to Administration and Personnel, by adding a new Chapter 1.48, entitled “Business Safety and Resiliency Program”, to provide policy direction for program development and allocation of business license revenues to fund this program.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220.

December 18, 2025