CITY OF TACOMA-ORDS 29080-29083 & 29086

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, December 9, 2025, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows: Ordinance No. 29080 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for certain represented and nonrepresented employees, and changes in classifications to reflect the organizational structure.

Ordinance No. 29081 An ordinance amending Subtitle 6A of the Municipal Code, relating to the Tax Code, by amending various sections, and repealing Section 6A.30.075, to update definitions and administrative provisions, and remove language no longer statutorily applicable; effective January 1, 2026..

Ordinance No. 29082 An ordinance amending Title 10 of the Municipal Code, relating to Public Works, by adding a new Chapter 10.31, entitled “Transportation Impact Fees”, to establish transportation impact fees, effective June 1, 2026.

Ordinance No. 29083 An ordinance amending Chapter 11.60 of the Municipal Code, relating to Automated Traffic Camera Systems, by amending various sections and adding a new section 11.60.090, entitled “Public Records Exemption”, to align with expanded authorities established by state law, effective January 1, 2026.

Amended Substitute Ordinance No. 29086 An ordinance amending Chapters 1.95 and 1.100 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Rental Housing Code and Landlord Fairness Code Initiative, by amending various sections, to implement updates relating to landlord-tenant issues as recommended by the Community Vitality and Safety Committee, effective January 1, 2026.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk's Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk

December 11, 2025