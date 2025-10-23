City of Tacoma-ORDS 29055,29063,29064

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 21, 2025, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows: Ordinance No. 29055 An ordinance of the City Council of Tacoma, Washington, granting a ten-year, non-exclusive telecommunications franchise to Ezee Fiber Texas, LLC to construct, operate, and maintain a telecommunications system within City rights of way, together with corresponding obligations, and,

WHEREAS, in response to Ezee Fiber Texas, LLC’s, request for a franchise, City staff has negotiated the necessary contractual and legal charges, terms, and conditions for the requested franchise;

Now, Therefore,

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY OF TACOMA:

What follows is a summary of the remainder of Ordinance No. 29055:

Ordinance No. 29055 is a ten-year Telecommunications Franchise between the City of Tacoma and a Telecommunications Provider: Ezee Fiber Texas, LLC. Within this Franchise Agreement, which will expire November 14, 2035, agrees to indemnify the City, provide appropriate levels of insurance, letter of credit, and performance bond, and move forward in good faith with protections for the residents under Tacoma Municipal Code Subtitle 16B (Telecommunications Systems), Title Chapter 10.22 (Rights-of-Way), and this Franchise.

Ordinance No. 29063 An ordinance amending Title 13 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Land Use Regulatory Code, by amending various chapters, to support the revised goals, policies, and objectives related to historic preservation in the updated One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan, and address priorities identified by stakeholders, as recommended by the Landmarks Preservation and Planning Commissions.

Ordinance No. 29064 An ordinance amending Title 8 of the Municipal Code, relating to Public Safety, by amending various sections relating to camping and storing personal belongings on public property.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1021613

October 23, 2025