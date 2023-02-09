CITY OF TACOMA-Ordinances Passed

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, February 7, 2023, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Substitute Ordinance No. 28799 An ordinance amending, renaming, and renumbering Chapter 9.16 of the Municipal Code, relating to Streets and Sidewalks – Keeping Clean, by adding three new sections, to prevent obstruction and damage to sidewalks from the loading, unloading, transport of goods, and establishing a sidewalk right-of-use permit process; and amending the penalty provision to align with Tacoma’s Uniform Enforcement Code.

Ordinance No. 28863 An ordinance vacating two portions of East “N” Street on opposite sides in the same block, lying north of East 25th Street, to facilitate expanded and future use of the property.

(M & A Investments Three, LLC; File No. 124.1427)

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-971388

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, February 9, 2023.