CITY OF TACOMA-Ordinances Passed

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, December 13, 2022, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28860 An ordinance modifying the 2021-2022 Biennial Operating Budget to appropriate funds for additional changes in transfers and other budget adjustments, as well as appropriating additional estimated revenues.

Ordinance No. 28861 An ordinance modifying the 2021-2022 Capital Budget to appropriate funds, adjust project budgets, implement additional changes in transfers and other budget adjustments, as well as appropriating additional estimated revenues.

Substitute Ordinance No. 28862 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for certain represented employees; and to provide for the implementation of a new classification structure, rates of pay, and compensation plan changes for nonrepresented employees and nonrepresented executive employees, based on recommendations included in the classification and compensation study.

The full text of the above resolu-

tions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-968514

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, December 15, 2022.