City of Tacoma-Ordinances 29037, 29038, 29039, 29040

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 10, 2025, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 29037 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for nonrepresented employees and employees represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

Ordinance 29038 An ordinance adopting the Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amended for the years 2025 and 2026-2031.

Ordinance 29039 An ordinance adopting the Commute Trip Reduction Four-Year Plan Update: 2025-2029, to outline the City’s planned approach to meet Washington State’s Commute Trip Reduction requirements. Amended Ordinance 29040 An ordinance amending Titles 5, 8, and 17 of the Municipal Code, relating to Health and Sanitation, Public Safety, and Animal Control, by amending various chapters, and repealing in its entirety Chapter 5.32, entitled “Hogs”, to better address animal overpopulation and clarify language.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1015125

June 12, 2025