CITY OF TACOMA – Ordinance No. 29026 & 29027

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 25, 2025, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows: Ordinance No. 29026 An ordinance amending Chapters 12.01 and 12.06A of the Municipal Code, relating to Utility Charges and Electrical Code, by revising various inspection, permitting, disconnection, and reconnection fees to recover increased operating and labor costs, effective April 7, 2025. Ordinance No. 29027 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.10 of the Municipal Code, relating to Water Regulations and Rates, by revising various sections to update language and recover increased operating costs, effective April 7, 2025.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1011144

March 27, 2025