CITY OF TACOMA-Ordinance No. 29021, 29022

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 4, 2025, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 29021 An ordinance amending Chapter 6B.160 of the Municipal Code, relating to Pawnbrokers, Secondhand Dealers, and Garage Sales, by amending various sections and adding a new section 6B.160.065, entitled “Exemptions – Report to police”, to add new exemptions, update license fees, and clarify language, effective May 1, 2025. Ordinance No. 29022 An ordinance approving a six-month extension of Ordinance No. 28962, which enacted a temporary moratorium on the nomination and designation of new Historic Special Review and Conservation Districts, and approving a detailed Planning Commission workplan.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1010131

March 6, 2025