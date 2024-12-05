CITY OF TACOMA-Ordinance No. 28981

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, December 3, 2024, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28981 An ordinance vacating a 16-foot-wide alley lying south of vacated South 30th Street and north of South Tacoma Way and lying between South Wilkeson Street and vacated South Ash Street to address and eliminate existing building and industrial storage use encroachments.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1006210

December 5, 2024