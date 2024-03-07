CITY OF TACOMA-Ordinance No. 28957 & 28958

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 7, 2024, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28957 An ordinance amending Titles 2 and 3 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Building and Development Code and Fire, by amending various chapters, and repealing Chapter 2.05, entitled “Sign Code”, in its entirety; to update language, provide protections for properties adjacent to construction, and align with the State of Washington’s adoption of changes to state development codes; effective March 18, 2024.

Ordinance No. 28958 An ordinance approving a six-month extension of Ordinance No. 28872, which enacted interim land use regulations within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District (STGPD) to temporarily prohibit the establishment of new or the expansion of existing underground storage tanks, metal recycling, and auto wrecking facilities within the STGPD.

March 7, 2024