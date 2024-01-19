CITY OF TACOMA-Ordinance No. 28924

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, passed Ordinance 28924. Subsequently the Tacoma City Council ratified and reconfirmed Ordinance 28924 by passing Ordinance 28945 on January 16, 2024. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title and description, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28924 An ordinance authorizing the annexation of the Manitou Potential Annexation Area to the City of Tacoma, effective April 1, 2024, as set forth in the Interlocal Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding with Pierce County executed on December 15, 2021. The area consists of: THAT PORTION OF THE EAST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 02 EAST, WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LYING NORTH OF THE SOUTH MARGIN OF 70TH STREET WEST AS DEDICATED BY THE PLAT OF MANITOU ACRE TRACTS, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 10 OF PLATS AT PAGE 96, RECORDS OF THE PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR, AND LYING EAST OF THE WEST MARGIN OF LAKEWOOD DRIVE WEST (ALSO KNOWN AS 54TH AVENUE SOUTHWEST AND HANNAH PIERCE COUNTY ROAD) ACCORDING TO DEED TO PIERCE COUNTY RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FEE NO. 2451560, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR, AND LYING SOUTH OF THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SOUTH 64TH STREET PER DEED TO PIERCE COUNTY RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FEE NO. 421700, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR, AND QUIT CLAIM DEED TO PIERCE COUNTY RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FEE NO. 8505280134. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Upon annexation the area will assume the land use and zoning regulations adopted by the City Council per Ordinance No. 28609, on September 24, 2019, and later amended per Ordinance No. 28821, on June 28, 2022. The land use designations for the annexation area are “Low-Scale Residential”, “Mid-Scale Residential”, and “Neighborhood Commercial”. The zoning designations for the annexation are “C1-General Neighborhood Commercial”, “R3-Two Family Dwelling, and “R4L-Low Density Multi-Family Dwelling.” The entire area is also within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District (STGPD) zoning overlay.

Ordinance No. 28945 ratified and reconfirmed Ordinance No. 28924. The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. IDX-990296

January 19, 22, 2024