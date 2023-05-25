CITY OF TACOMA-Ordinance No. 28882

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 23, 2023, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28882 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, the nonrepresented classifications of Municipal Court Judge and Court Commissioner, and other changes to reflect the organizational structure.

Ordinance No. 28884 An ordinance amending the Biennial Operating Budget of the City for fiscal years 2023-2024 for recommended budget adjustments that were not identifiable before the approval of the 2023-2024 adopted budget.

Ordinance No. 28885 An ordinance amending the Capital Budget of the City for fiscal years 2023- 2024 for recommended budget adjustments and Council approved capital projects with outstanding balances. The full text of the above ordi-

