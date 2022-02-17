CITY OF TACOMA-Ordinance No. 28803

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, February 15, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28803 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, by amending Section 1.12.210, entitled “Holidays – Belt Line Railway”, to provide for the addition of June 19th “Juneteenth” as a paid holiday for Tacoma Rail employees, beginning in calendar year 2022; and by amending Section 1.12.248, entitled “Personal Time Off plan”, regarding criteria for a permissible cash-out of accrued personal time off for represented employees.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-948915

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, February 17, 2022.