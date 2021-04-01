CITY OF TACOMA-Ordinance No. 28749

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 30, 2021, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28749 An ordinance providing for the formation of Local Improvement District No. 8663, establishing upgraded permanent street pavement with a structural section, together with the installation of concrete curbs, gutters, surface water mains, and surface water catch basins, on the following streets: North 43rd Street, from Frace Avenue to Lexington Street, also Lexington Street, from North 43rd Street to North 45th Street; Mullen Street, from North 48th Street north to the dead end; Mullen Street, from North 47th Street to North 48th Street; and the alley between Mullen Street and Ferdinand Street, from North 36th Street to North 37th Street.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-923588

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, April 1, 2021, and Monday, April 5, 2021.