CITY OF TACOMA-Ordinance No. 28738

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 2, 2021, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28738 An ordinance providing for the formation of Local Improvement District No. 3971, to extend an eight-inch wastewater main in East 48th Street from East “D” Street west to East “C” Street, then north in East “C” Street, approximately 390 feet.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-921293

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, March 4, 2021, and Monday, March 8, 2021.