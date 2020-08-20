CITY OF TACOMA-Ordinance No. 28616

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 18, 2020, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28616 An ordinance vacating the east 12 feet of Fawcett Avenue, lying between the southerly line of South 21st Street and the northerly line of South 23rd Street, to facilitate site improvements and future development.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-906553

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, August 20, 2020.