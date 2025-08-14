City of Tacoma-Ordinance 29047

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 12, 2025, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 29047 An ordinance vacating portions of 6th Avenue and North Prospect Street to cure building encroachments.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1018229

August 14, 2025