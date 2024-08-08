City of Tacoma-Ordinance 28974

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 6, 2024, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 28974 An ordinance amending Chapter 11.05 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Model Traffic Ordinance, by amending various sections to better align with current business practices; and adding a new Section 11.05.246, entitled “Obstruct bike lane or path” and a new Section 11.05.255, entitled “Permit Parking Only Zones – violation”, to add parking management tools to enhance safety and utilization of the right-of-way.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. To request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1000579

August 8, 2024