CITY OF TACOMA-Ordinance 28965 & 28966

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 7, 2024, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 28965 An ordinance amending Chapter 10.28 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Transportation Benefit District, by amending Section 10.28.020, entitled “Transportation Benefit District – Statement of Purpose”, and Section 10.28.060, entitled “Use of Funds”, to clarify language to enhance the usage of funds within the benefit district.

Ordinance 28966 An ordinance amending Title 13 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Land Use Regulatory Code, by amending various chapters, to create an Urban Design Project Review permit, established an Urban Design Board, and amend certain development and design standards of mixed-use and downtown zoning districts.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at

http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. To request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. IDX-995918

May 9, 2024