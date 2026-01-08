City of Tacoma-ORD29087

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, January 6, 2026, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 29087 An ordinance amending Chapter 6A.70 of the Municipal Code, relating to Local Option Taxes, by adding new Sections 6A.70.043 and 6A.70.044, and imposing a local one-tenth of one percent sales and use tax, to fund investments in criminal justice, effective April 1, 2026.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1024911

January 8, 2026