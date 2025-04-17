City of Tacoma-ORD29030 LID 7731

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 15, 2025, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the titles, is as follows: Ordinance No. 29030 (First and Final Reading) An ordinance providing for the formation of Local Improvement District No. 7731, for the conversion of overhead utilities to underground along: · Waterview Street from North 49th Street southeasterly 4,400 feet, more or less, and · Dale Street from Waterview Street southwesterly 100 feet, more or less.

Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1012228

April 17, 21, 2025